A horrifying incident of bestiality has come to light from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where a man was caught sexually assaulting a goat inside a shed. The disturbing incident, which reportedly occurred on September 5, has gone viral after a video surfaced on social media. In the clip shared by the Instagram handle "streetdogsofbombay", the accused, wearing a sky-blue shirt, can be seen being confronted by locals while committing the act. The men in the video physically reprimanded him with slaps, kicks, and sticks as he repeatedly apologised with folded hands. The Instagram handle urged netizens to share the video widely to help trace and identify the accused. Bestiality Horror in Bulandshahr: Video of Man Raping Goat Goes Viral, UP Police Register FIR After Shiv Sena Activists Lodge Complaint Alleging Sex Assault on Animals.

Video Shows Man Raping Goat in Jodhpur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of StreetdogsofBombay), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

