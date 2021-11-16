The Ashok Gehlodt government has reduced the VAT on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 4 in the Rajasthan effective from midnight today. The centre had earlier this month announced a cut in excise duty on both the fuel amid record high rates of petrol and diesel across the country.

Rajasthan Cabinet decides to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively, to be effective from midnight today, says CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/0zlPYVQNqf — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

