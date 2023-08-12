Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Jaipur, the Congress leader said, "Modi Ji's respect within his party has gone down...there could be revolt against him in the party." The development comes a few hours after Ashok Gehlot alleged "conspiracies are being hatched in the Union home ministry to topple the Rajasthan government". However, he asserted that all Congress leaders in the state are united. Gehlot also said that the party has set a target of winning 156 of the total 200 assembly seats in the elections later this year. Conspiracies Being Hatched in Union Home Ministry to Topple Rajasthan Govt: Ashok Gehlot.

There Could Be Revolt Against Him in the Party

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur says, "Modi Ji's respect within his party has gone down...there could be revolt against him in the party..." pic.twitter.com/SaJmxBOysl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 12, 2023

