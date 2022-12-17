Two employees of a private finance company have been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries after a man poured hot oil on the them for demanding EMI. The incident took place near a private bank branch on Rani Sati Road in Jhunjhunu. Police have said that the accused Surendra Swami had taken a personal loan from the finance company and when the employees visited him for collection of EMI, he allegedly threw hot oil on Kuldeep and Naveen Kumar and fled the spot. UP Shocker: Boy Jumps in Front of Speeding Train After Being Thrashed by Mob for Failing To Repay Rs 20 to Shopkeeper in Etawah (Disturbing Visuals)

Rajasthan | Hot oil was thrown on two employees of a private finance company, in Jhunjhunu, who had gone to collect the loan instalment. probe underway: ASI Narendra Singh (16.12) pic.twitter.com/4jFoxjaLSe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 17, 2022

