Some unidentified miscreants chopped off a 100-year-old woman's legs to steal her anklets in Jaipur. Police said that she was lying severely injured near a drain beside her house and her neck had injuries too. Police have recovered the weapons used in the crime along with chopped off parts of her legs. Her treatment is currently underway. Rajasthan Shocker: Robber Chops Off Woman’s Feet to Steal Silver Anklets in Rajsamand District

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan | Legs of an elderly woman chopped off by unidentified miscreants to loot her anklets in Jaipur Legs of an elderly woman aged around 100 yrs were cut off & her anklets were looted. She was lying severely injured near her house. Her neck had injuries too:ASP, Galta PS pic.twitter.com/qB31EMaJcL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 9, 2022

