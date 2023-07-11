Rajendra Singh Gudha, Minister of the Congress Government of Rajasthan, who came to Shekhawati on Monday, made some controversial statements about Goddess Sita and Lord Ram at a social gathering. In one of the videos from the gathering, the latter can be heard saying that Lord Ram and Ravana, both were mad after Goddess Sita as she was very beautiful. After videos of Gudha's speech went viral online, the Rajasthan BJP too shared a clip of the latter, adding that it is in Congress leaders' DNA to insult the Hindu deities. President of Hindustani Awam Morcha, Jitan Ram Manjhi Calls Lord Ram 'Imaginary' Character.

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha's Controversial Statement

