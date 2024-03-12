Prime Minister Narendra Modi and delegates from more than 30 countries will witness the exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Monday, March 12, 2024. The exercise will display the firepower capability of indigenous weapons and the operational readiness of all three defence forces. Based on the Aatmanirbharata programme, the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise will showcase various indigenous military systems and platforms to demonstrate the nation's capabilities. It will showcase the integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in confronting threats in the ground, air, sea, cyber, and space domains by simulating realistic, synergistic, multi-domain operations. PM Narendra Modi To Witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ Exercise Showcasing India’s Defence Capabilities at Pokhran Today: PMO.

PM Narendra Modi to Witness ‘Bharat Shakti’ Exercise

