In yet another incident of a gang war in Rajasthan, a fiery clash erupted between two groups in the Dausa district on Friday. In the video, group members of one gang can be seen attacking the other with hockey sticks and rods in their hands. They also vandalised a car belonging to the rival gang leader. Meanwhile, based on the CCTV footage, police officials have initiated a probe to nab the accused. Maharashtra: Clash Between Two Groups in Palghar, One Injured in Sword Attack; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Gangwar in Rajasthan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)