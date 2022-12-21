In a shocking incident, one person was injured in a clash between two groups at Waliv in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, one HS Dadu was injured in the attack. The incident took place at Naik Pada. Meanwhile, cops have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the crime. Jalgaon Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022: Clash Erupts Between Two Groups in Jamner, BJP Worker Killed.

Clash Between Two Groups in Palghar:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Case registered against 3 unidentified persons after a scuffle broke out b/w 2 groups in Palghar's Naik Pada y'day. A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword & car recovered from the spot.Probe on: Waliv Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/Jt6TRiCPtG — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

