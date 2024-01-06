A video has been circulating on social media that shows a group of men allegedly forcing a puppy to consume alcohol. This incident has sparked outrage among the public and animal rights advocates. The man in the video, who identifies himself as “Sheru Borda” from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, is seen making the puppy drink whiskey from a plastic cup near a bonfire. He and his friends seem to be enjoying an outing at an empty plot. After the video went viral, the Rajasthan Police Helpdesk on platform X alerted the local police and requested them to investigate the matter. In response, the local police posted on platform X that they would take appropriate action. Video of 'Drunk' Golden Retriever Causing Ruckus Goes Viral; Netizens Are Surprised To See the Dog Like This.

Puppy Made to Drink Alcohol in Rajasthan

