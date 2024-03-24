In an unfortunate incident, a woman dancer died after suffering electric shock while performing at an event in Rajasthan's Sikar. A video of the incident shows the dancer performing in the programme with a long pole placed on her head. She was electrocuted when the pipe came in contact with an 11-kilo-Volt (KV) live wire. Following the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 35-Year-Old Man Suddenly Collapses, Dies on Spot in UP's Firozabad; Video Goes Viral.

Woman Dancer Dies in Rajasthan

