Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Kauvery hospital following a routine check-up and the actor is fit and fine and will be discharged in a few days. The Petta star was advised to undergo cartoid artery revascularization

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/HAITQ5ji84 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

