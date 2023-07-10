Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday arrived in Malaysia for his official visit to the country. Upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed by the Indian community who chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". A video of Rajnath Singh receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur has also gone viral on social media. The 54-second video clip shows Singh receiving a warm welcome and he thanks the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Kuala Lumpur. The Defence Minister is on a three-day official visit to the country. Rajnath Singh Arrives in Malaysia.

Rajnath Singh Receives Warm Welcome On Arrival in Kuala Lumpur

#WATCH | Malaysia | Upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed by the Indian diaspora there who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. The Defence Minister is on a three-day official visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/Czi6BsiNcI — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)