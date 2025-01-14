At least 6 Indian Army Jawans were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday, January 14. According to the reports, a troop of personnel from Gorkha rifles were patrolling in Rajouri when the blast took place at 10:45 am. More details are awaited. Rajouri Mysterious Disease: 2 More Children Succumb to Mysterious Illness at Badhaal Village in Jammu and Kashmir.

