Chandigarh, December 10: Former National Commission for Women chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday. Sharma is set to get elected unopposed as she is the lone candidate in the fray. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Minister Krishan Lal Panwar were among those who accompanied Sharma when she submitted her nomination papers before the Returning Officer for the bypoll at the Haryana Assembly secretariat here.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Sharma said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, J P Nadda ji, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini ji for giving me an opportunity once again to serve the nation". She also touched upon several initiatives and schemes brought by the Narendra Modi government for women empowerment. "Congratulations and best wishes for your victory in advance," Chief Minister Saini posted in Hindi on X after Sharma filed her nomination. TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee Files Papers for Rajya Sabha Bypoll.

The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. The opposition has decided not to field a candidate. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority having 48 members, the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD two while three are Independents. The Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana fell vacant when Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his seat following his election as an MLA in the state assembly polls held in October. Panwar is now a Development and Panchayat Minister in the BJP government in Haryana. An official statement here had earlier said that the schedule for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana had been notified on December 3 and nominations could be filed till December 10. Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: BJP Releases List of 3 Candidates for Upcoming Bypolls; Ryaga Krishnaiah From Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Sharma From Haryana and Sujeet Kumar From Odisha.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the office of the Returning Officer on December 11. Nominations may be withdrawn until 3 pm on December 13. If necessary, voting was to take place on December 20 at the Haryana secretariat, between 9 am to 4 pm, the statement had earlier said. Notably, of the five RS seats in Haryana, Subhash Barala, Ram Chander Jangra and Kiran Choudhry are BJP members while Rekha Sharma is also set to be elected unopposed. Kartikeya Sharma is an Independent member.