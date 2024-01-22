Purinma Kothari, sister of the Kothari brothers - Ram and Sharad, shared a heartfelt post on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. According to her, the Ram Mandir consecration marks the union with her brothers after a long wait of 33 years. Ram and Sharad both lost their lives as Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya in 1992 during the Ram Temple movement. Ram Temple Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Performs Parikrama, Does 'Dandvat Pranam' to Ram Lalla Idol During Pran Pratishtha (See Pics and Video).

'Will Meet Them After Long 33 Years Wait'

‘Mujhe mere dono bhai kal vapas milenge 33 saal baad’. Sajne mein koi kami nahi rakhungi aur aise jaungi jaise unki shaadi mein jaati. ‘ Our small mehendi ceremony before the big day with my daughter. Jai shree ram🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xdjfK9160d — Purnima Kothari (@PurnimaKothari2) January 21, 2024

