In order to commemorate the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, artists in Maharashtra created a massive 10,000 square feet rangoli in Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai. A video of the Rangoli was shared by news agency ANI. The stunning, colourful Rangoli symbolises the religious and spiritual fervour surrounding the Ram Temple consecration and stands as a beacon of cultural resonance. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the shrine in presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other dignataries and celebrities. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

Rangoli Depicting Lord Ram Made in Mumbai:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A huge rangoli of around 10,000 square feet, of Lord Ram, made in the Sion Koliwada area of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/n3ORrHAqfv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

