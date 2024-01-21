Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that all meat shops and slaughterhouses in the state will remain closed until 4 pm on January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made during a press conference in Guwahati. In addition, CM Sarma has requested restaurants in the state to refrain from serving non-vegetarian dishes until 2 pm on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’. He also declared January 22 as a dry day in Assam, in respect of the religious significance of the event. Himanta Biswa Sarma Declares January 22 As Dry Day in Assam To Mark Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya.

Partial Shutdown of Meat Shops and Slaughterhouses in Assam

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa says, "It will be a dry day in Assam tomorrow (given Ram Templs's 'pranpratishtha' ceremony). Restaurants will also follow this direction. No restaurants will serve non-veg food up to 2 pm, while meat or fish shops cannot open before 4 pm. However,… pic.twitter.com/lU8rTh85ty — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

