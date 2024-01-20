India is thrilled and is waiting eagerly for January 22 as it will be the day when Ayodhya will welcome Ram Lalla again after a wait of centuries. Amid this, the prasad for Ram Mandir has been revealed. The 'Prasadam' that will be distributed among VVIPs and sadhus at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya will include various items. The prasad hamper will contain "Kand Mul", "Sarju Neer", "Kumkum", "Rudrashtam", etc. Ram Mandir Special: Lights, Music, and Devotion as Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Temple Pranpratishtha Amid Festive Atmosphere (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir Prasad Revealed

#WATCH | Visuals of the 'Prasad' that will be distributed among VVIPs, sadhus at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on 22nd January in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/586tzhLx83 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

