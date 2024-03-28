Following intensive raids across numerous sites in three states, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a crucial arrest of a key conspirator in the Rameshwaram Café explosion case in Bengaluru. Following operations by NIA teams at 18 locations—12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and 1 in Uttar Pradesh—Muzammil Shareef was captured and placed under arrest as a co-conspirator. When the NIA took over the case on March 3rd, it was already known that Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, the primary accused, was responsible for carrying out the explosion. Additionally, Abdul Matheen Taha, a conspirator who the agency is still looking for in other instances, has been identified. Right now, both accused are fugitives. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Detains Two More Suspects in Connection With Bengaluru Explosion Case.

NIA Arrests Key Conspirator in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

