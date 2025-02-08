West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the death of Rana Biswas, the additional district magistrate of Purulia. In her post, Banerjee said that she was deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Rana Biswas. "A member of West Bengal Civil Service(Exe.) cadre, he will be remembered as an excellent officer and a perfect gentleman," Mamata Banerjee's post read. She also offered condolences to Rana's family, friends and fraternity. Mamata Banerjee Fumes After Kolkata Police Musical Band ‘Denied Entry’ at Governor’s House, Allowed To Perform Following WB CM’s Intervention on Republic Day 2025 (Watch Video).

Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death of Rana Biswas

Deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Sri Rana Biswas, Additional District Magistrate, Purulia. A member of West Bengal Civil Service(Exe.) cadre, he will be remembered as an excellent officer and a perfect gentleman. My sincere condolences to his family, friends… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 8, 2025

