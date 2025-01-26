Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): A controversy erupted at the West Bengal Governor's house in Kolkata on Republic Day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Kolkata police musical band was initially denied entry to perform in Republic Day celebration at Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening. The band was allowed to perform only after her intervention.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her frustration, stating, "Every year our Kolkata police band performs in this event. But this year Rajbhawan invited the Kolkata police band but the entry of the Kolkata police band was not allowed at the governor's house."

Also Read | Jobs Coming: India's Tourism Industry To Generate 24 Million Talent Opportunities in Tier 2, Tier 3 Markets by 2033 With 7.1% GDP Growth in Sector, Says WTTC.

Following the intervention of the Chief Minister, the Kolkata police band was permitted to enter and perform at the residence of Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee attended the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata, witnessing the state's parade showcasing various achievements.

Also Read | India-Indonesia Leaders Meet: PM Narendra Modi, President Prabowo Subianto Discuss Enhancing Economic Ties, Energy Security and Infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasises "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)