Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) A 38-year-old reporter of a local news channel in Mumbai was allegedly pushed and abused by some political workers at the event attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | CISCE Results 2023: Pass Percentage in Class 10 at 98.94%, Class 12 at 96.93%.

A Chunabhatti police station official has confirmed the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai: Coastal Road to Be Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The reporter claimed some political workers charged at him when he was filming empty chairs at the spot in Somaiya ground in Sion on Saturday evening using his mobile phone, the official said quoting the complaint on Sunday.

They asked him to stop shooting, the official said.

The complainant claimed another television journalist was also manhandled, but they were saved by police personnel.

NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Sunday demanded action in the matter which she said is "very serious".

“The incident of some anti-social elements manhandling reporters who had gone to cover an event of the chief minister and deputy chief minister took place at Chunabhatti. It is a very serious matter.

“The police commissioner and state home minister should immediately take action against it. The politicians should also control their workers,” Sule tweeted.

Police have not registered FIR in the incident, the reporter said, adding he was asked to come on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)