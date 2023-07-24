A man was arrested in Noida after a video of him crushing a rat to death under his bike went viral. The accused was identified as Jainuddin, the owner of "Khan Biryani." In the video, the man could be seen committing the disturbing act of repeatedly crushing a rat under his bike near a Khan Biryani seller's shop in Mamura village. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a case under section 151 of CrPC and arrested the accused. Rat Drowned To Death: In a First, Man Charge-Sheeted for Killing Rat by Drowning in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

उक्त व्यक्ति के विरूद्ध शांति भंग में 151 सीआरपीसी के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की गई है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 24, 2023

यूपी: नोएडा में एक चूहे को बाइक से कुचल कर मारने के आरोप में एक बिरयानी शॉप के मालिक जैनुद्दीन को गिरफ्तार किया गया है… pic.twitter.com/e3xXdjQ8JP — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) July 24, 2023

