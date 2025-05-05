BJP leader Ravinder Raina today, May 5, replied to the Congress party after the grand old party slammed him for recording a reel with army men in Kashmir. In its post, Congress said that Ravindra Raina was making a reel while frolicking in the snow, while the country mourns the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. "It is clear that Ravindra Raina is not saddened by this tragic incident at all. He is trying to take advantage of this and is busy polishing his image on social media," Congress said. Issuing a clarification to the allegation made by Congress, Ravinder Raina said that the video shared by the Congress party was filmed in January 2025 during severe snowfall in Kashmir. "Unfortunately, the Congress Party with a malicious intent has been misrepresented as recent footage which nothingbut its false propaganda," he added. The BJP leader further said that a simple check with the meteorological department would have revealed the truth that in the months of April-May, there was no snowfall in Kashmir. BJP’s Ravinder Raina Slams Congress MP over Surgical Strikes, Calls It ‘betrayal of the Nation’.

Video Was Filmed in January, Says Ravinder Raina

Let me set the record straight and promote a culture of truth and awareness. This video Shared by Congress Party was filmed in January 2025 during severe snowfall in Kashmir, where I was working closely with our bravehearts to ensure safety of the people of Kernah Valley in… https://t.co/gsLc1eLAIL — Ravinder Raina (@RavinderRaina) May 5, 2025

