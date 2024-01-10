The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar in an alleged money laundering case. Ravindra Waikar has been asked to appear before ED on January 17. Earlier, ED conducted raids at seven locations linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar. The searches include the residence of Waikar’s wife and locations connected to his business partners Aasoo Nehlanai, Raj Lalchandani, Prithpal Bindra, and architect Arun Dubey. ED Raids Shiv Sena-UBT MLA in Money Laundering Case.

Ravindra Waikar Gets ED Summons:\

