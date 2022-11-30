Ravish Kumar on Wednesday resigned from NDTV. The Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India resigned from his post a day after the resignation of co-founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. Ravish Kumar hosted many programmes on the channel. The programmes included Ravish ki Report, Des Ki Baat, and others. There were speculations about the resignation of the journalist from the media group after takeover of RRPR Holding by Adani Group. Also Read | NDTV Co-Founder Prannoy Roy, Wife Radhika Step Down as Directors.

Ravish Kumar Resigns From NDTV India

