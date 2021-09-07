RBI allows card issuers to tokenise cards on file with payment aggregators & merchants; payment aggregators, merchants not permitted to store customer card details after December; no requirement to input card details for every transaction under the tokenisation arrangement.

RBI allows card issuers to tokenise cards on file with payment aggregators & merchants; payment aggregators, merchants not permitted to store customer card details after December; no requirement to input card details for every transaction under the tokenisation arrangement pic.twitter.com/R0s6U7rXGA — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)