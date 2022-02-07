An avalanche hit an Indian Army patrol in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place in Kameng Sector. Rescue operations are underway to rescue Army patrol and specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations, said the Indian Army. "The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days." Indian Army added.

Check Tweet by ANI:

Rescue operations underway in Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)