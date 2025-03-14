The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today, March 14, said that it has been selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RBI said that it was awarded and recognised for its initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi systems, that have been developed by its in-house developer team. "The awards committee noted how these digital initiatives have reduced use of paper-based submissions thus transforming RBI’s internal and external processes," the post read. RBI To Cut Rates? Reserve Bank of India Likely To Cut Rates in April Amid Easing Inflation, Says HSBC Report.

