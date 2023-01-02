Resident doctors of Maharashtra are going on a strike from today, January 2. According to reports, resident doctors are going on a strike as several of their demands including creating new posts for senior residents, Dearness Allowance as per 7th pay commission, and payment of COVID-19 service arrears have not been fulfilled by Maharashtra government as yet. Pictures of resident doctors on strike at Nair hospital in Mumbai have gone viral on social media. Nair Hospital Death Case Post-Mortem Report: Bilateral Pneumothorax (Excess Oxygen) Kills Man Stuck in MRI Machine.

Check Tweet:

