In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has ruled that all retired judges of the High Courts are eligible for full pensions, irrespective of when they started judicial service. The ruling will treat all judges equally and put an end to disparity in the disbursal of pensions based on the date of appointment. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai reiterated that any discrimination in pension benefits between judges runs counter to Article 14 of the Constitution, which establishes the right to equality before the law. The court noted that such inequality is unconstitutional and has to be corrected. Significantly, the ruling also made clear that Additional Judges, who are usually appointed to deal with piling caseloads, are to be equally entitled to pension benefits as Permanent Judges. The Court held that there was to be no difference in pension entitlement between the two types of judges. 8th Pay Commission Pension Calculation: Here’s What Pensioners Can Expect at 2.57 and 2.86 Fitment Factors.

Retired High Court Judges Entitled to Full Pension Upon Retirement

