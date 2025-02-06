Dr S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, explained in the Rajya Sabha that the deportation of Indian citizens from the US is handled by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He mentioned that ICE follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for deportation, which has been in place since 2012. According to this SOP, deportees may be restrained (handcuffed or tied) during transportation on aircraft. However, ICE informed the Indian government that women and children were not restrained during these deportations. ‘40 Hours Handcuffed, Feet Tied’: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi To Address Mistreatment of Indian Detainees on US Military Flight (Watch Video).

Being Tied Is a Part of US 2012 SOP, Women and Children Not Restrained

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Indian citizens deported from US, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "The deportation by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) authority. The SOP of deportation by aircraft used by ICE which is effective from 2012… pic.twitter.com/q7wxHvUETa — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2025

