Rishabh Kaushik, an Indian student who was stuck in Ukraine has returned home with his pet dog Malibu via Budapest on Friday. Earlier, he had refused to fly back to India without his dog. He had taken up the matter to Instagram, posting about the difficulties he had faced in bringing his dog along with him. He had also urged the Indian government to allow him NOC. Indian Student Refuses to Fly Out of Ukraine Without His Pet Dog.

Check Tweet:

Rishab Kaushik & his dog Malibu return home from #Ukraine, via Budapest (Hungary). Kaushik who hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand & is pursuing Engg in Kharkiv had posted on Instagram the difficulties he's facing in bringing his dog along with him to India, urging Govt to allow NOC pic.twitter.com/QrNZH7vB1L — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

