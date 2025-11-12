A shocking incident of theft at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley has surfaced after CCTV footage went viral on social media. The video shows a man in a black hoodie and white pants stealing mobile phones from sleeping patients in a hospital ward around midnight. The suspect is seen moving stealthily between beds before leaving with the stolen devices. His face is clearly visible in the footage. According to Disha Daily, police have begun investigating the case and are reviewing the CCTV clips to identify the suspect. Authorities are also probing how the man gained entry and escaped undetected from the hospital premises. Theft Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Woman Hides Costly Liquor Bottles in Waistband as Partner Distracts Staff, CCTV Video Exposes ‘Bunty-Babli’ Duo.

Man Steals Phones From Sleeping Patients at Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Cellphones stolen from patients at Araku Valley Hospital, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, raises security concerns. A stranger stole the cellphones of sleeping patients at midnight, recorded on #CCTV camera.#ArakuValley #Alluri #Cellphones #AndhraPradesh #CellphonesTheft pic.twitter.com/JKTiQott2Y — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist J Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

