A shocking video of a road rage incident has come to light from Karnataka where a few bikers were allegedly seen smashing the windshield of a car in Bengaluru. The alleged incident took place on the streets of Bengaluru. The act which was caught on the dashboard camera of the car shows around four bike-borne youths smashing the car's windshield and vandalising the vehicle after abusing the driver. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday afternoon in Gunjur, Varthur in the Whitefield division. The video begins with two bikers reportedly riding in front of the car. As the video moves further, the two bikers can be seen stopping their two-wheelers and allegedly abusing the car's driver. Later, two more youths join them as the four go about vandalising the car. As per a report in the Times of India, the incident took place after the car driver honked in order to see a way from the bikes that were moving in a zig-zag manner on Gunjur main road. Road Rage in Bengaluru: Woman Claims Bikers Forcefully Collided With Her Car, Tried to Break Open Window; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Road Rage in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru

Caught on cam: Car damaged in road rage incident in #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/75GKWVkiWz — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 14, 2023

Investigation Is Underway, Says Bengaluru Police

An FIR has been registered in Varthur PS on the complaint of the victim. Investigation is underway. There will be no room for such unruly behaviour or hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences. https://t.co/unxmI2MPjB — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 13, 2023

