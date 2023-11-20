A businessman was robbed at gunpoint by two bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday, November 19. The incident occurred in Sarafa Bazar in the Lalganj area around 7:48 pm. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The footage shows two bike-borne miscreants approaching the man in a narrow alley. They then flee with jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore by threatening the victim with a gun. A probe has been launched in connection with the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Bans Sale of Halal Products in State After Cases of 'Forged' Halal Certificates Being Provided To Boost Sale.

Robbery Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh:

