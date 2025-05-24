In a shocking incident, a mob comprising over 1,000 residents killed an adult male Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam's Golaghat district on Thursday, May 22, claiming it was responsible for the death of a man. The mob, armed with spears, iron rods, and machetes, not only killed the tiger but also dismembered its body, taking its legs, ears, skin, and teeth as gruesome souvenirs. This incident follows the earlier discovery of two tiger carcasses in Assam this year, one in Orang National Park and another in the Biswanath wildlife division. Kerala: Tiger That Killed Indian Women Cricketer Minnu Mani’s Aunt in Wayanad Found Dead in Forest After Fight With Another Animal.

Royal Bengal Tiger Beaten to Death by Armed Mob for ‘Killing’ Man in Assam’s Golaghat

A tiger was slaughtered today in Golaghat, Assam — its body mutilated and skinned in broad daylight. This is a national shame.@assamforest has said nothing. Not a word.This is not just failure — it’s complicity #TigerKilling #Assam #WildlifeCrime #SaveOurTigers #JusticeForTiger pic.twitter.com/TmM1X31yrl — Chandrani Sinha (@chandranisinha1) May 22, 2025

Villagers Take Away Tiger's Teeth and Other Body Parts As Souvenirs

🚨 BREAKING: Three individuals, including Trinayan Mili and Dhruvajyoti Mili, detained in Assam’s Golaghat district for the killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger in Dukhutimukh, Dergaon. The tiger’s body, found with missing claws, teeth, and tail, showed signs of brutal attack. Case… pic.twitter.com/2SPuXFK5Nt — THE TIME PRESS (@thetimepress_) May 23, 2025

