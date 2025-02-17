A day after the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, a heartwarming video of a female RPF constable managing the crowd with her one-year-old child strapped to her chest has gone viral. Balancing duty and motherhood, she held a baton in one hand while ensuring order at the station. The video has touched hearts, symbolising strength and dedication. Her calm demeanor amidst the chaos highlights the resilience of working mothers who juggle professional and personal responsibilities. The contrast between her protective presence and her child’s innocence makes the scene even more poignant. She stands as an inspiration, proving that commitment knows no bounds. Over 200 CCTV Cameras, 21 New Underpasses, 24/7 Surveillance: Railway Ministry Overhauls Crowd Management Following New Delhi Station Stampede.

RPF Woman Constable Manages Crowd with Toddler in Tow at New Delhi Station

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर गोद में बच्चा लिए ड्यूटी करती महिला आरपीएफ जवान का वीडियो हो रहा है वायरल। . . . . . (new delhi railway station, women rpf with kid, viral video) pic.twitter.com/407cyeQxBA — NEWJ (@NEWJplus) February 17, 2025

PIC OF THE DAY #RPF personnel performing her duty at New Delhi Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/IDaiLOSPuS — Bibhuti Bhusan Das (@bibhutids) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)