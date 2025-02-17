In the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the Railway Ministry has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of crowd management protocols across the country. The move comes as part of a six-month special campaign aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency at high-traffic railway stations. As part of the nationwide initiative, the Ministry will establish permanent holding areas at 60 major stations, including Delhi, to manage crowd flow more effectively. The new measures also include the installation of advanced technology for better monitoring of crowds, ensuring real-time data can be utilized to prevent similar incidents. Additionally, railway officials will undergo specialized crisis management training, enabling them to respond swiftly in emergencies. High-priority stations, including 35 linked to Prayagraj, will be monitored by the Central Railway War Room, which will coordinate responses to any crowd-related incidents. In Delhi, over 200 CCTV cameras have been set up at the main station, ensuring 24/7 surveillance. Infrastructure upgrades are also underway, including 21 new underpasses and foot-overbridge surveillance systems designed to ease pedestrian movement and improve overall safety. The Railway Ministry has also introduced special monitoring for Kumbh Mela devotees, ensuring that crowds at religious events are effectively managed to prevent overcrowding and ensure public safety. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Passengers Got Confused Between ‘Prayagraj Express, Prayagraj Special’, Causing Stampede, Say Sources.

Railway Ministry Overhauls Crowd Management Following New Delhi Station Stampede

Railway Ministry Enhances Crowd Management After New Delhi Station Stampede Following the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the Railway Ministry has launched a nationwide overhaul of crowd management protocols. A special six-month campaign will improve Delhi railway… pic.twitter.com/E19WKlAVLY — IANS (@ians_india) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)