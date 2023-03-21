Another passenger was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday (March 18). The department has applauded the efforts made by HC Vishal Kavle while he was saving a passenger board the train. Following this incident, the RPF has released a message for all passengers to be vigilant while boarding the train and care for those around them. RPF Head Constable, Commuters Save Two Passengers From Falling Into Gap Between Moving Train and Platform at Gwalior Railway Station (Watch Video).

RPF Saves Passenger Boarding Train

Boarding or alighting a moving train is not only dangerous for yourself but also for those around you. Please be a responsible traveler and prioritize safety.#MissionJeewanRaksha #BeResponsible #BeSafe@RPFCR https://t.co/d8G0XcemBJ — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)