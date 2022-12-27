The Bombay High Court on Tuesday declined CBI's plea for another extension of effective bail granted to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Earlier on December 21, the Bombay High Court extended till December 27 the stay on the effect of an order granting bail to former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case. Anil Deshmukh Granted Bail by Bombay High Court in Rs 100 Crore Money Laundering Case.

Rs 100 Crore Extortion Case:

Bombay High Court vacation bench has declined CBI's plea to extend the date of effect of Anil Deshmukh's December 12 bail order. #BombayHighCourt @AnilDeshmukhNCP https://t.co/nqgesbHTLw — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)