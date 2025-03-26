Delhi Tourist Seriously Injured After Slipping on Snow Near Chandrashila
Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: A young man from Delhi was seriously injured after slipping on the snow near Chandrashila on the Tungnath Temple route. The Uttarakhand SDRF team successfully rescued him, provided first aid, and safely transported him to a hospital via stretcher and… pic.twitter.com/5b1Ug3LnB9
— IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025
