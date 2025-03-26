A young tourist from Delhi suffered serious injuries after slipping on snow near Chandrashila while trekking on the Tungnath Temple route. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) promptly responded, providing first aid and safely transporting him to a hospital using a stretcher and ambulance. Authorities have advised trekkers to remain cautious while navigating snow-covered trails in the region. Uttarakhand: 2 Men Seen Drinking Alcohol Near Tungnath Temple, Video Sparks Outrage.

Delhi Tourist Seriously Injured After Slipping on Snow Near Chandrashila

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: A young man from Delhi was seriously injured after slipping on the snow near Chandrashila on the Tungnath Temple route. The Uttarakhand SDRF team successfully rescued him, provided first aid, and safely transported him to a hospital via stretcher and… pic.twitter.com/5b1Ug3LnB9 — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

