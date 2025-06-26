A passenger bus lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on the Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, June 26. Police spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane confirmed that 18 passengers were on board at the time of the accident. A rescue operation is currently underway to locate and save those trapped. A video shared by PTI shows a traffic jam on the highway as authorities and rescue teams work to locate the trapped passengers. The cause of the accident remains unknown. Further details are awaited as the rescue efforts continue. Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

Bus Falls Into Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand | Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI, "A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir area of ​​Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus." — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Passenger Bus Plunges Into River in Gholtir

VIDEO | Rudraprayag: A passenger bus plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on the Badrinath Highway. Rescue operation is currently underway. Further details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yxDirR2jMW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)