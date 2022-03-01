Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that British troops would not engage against Russian forces in Ukraine, and that recent military reinforcements were taking place within the territories of NATO members. The measures are simply defensive and have been a part of NATO for over 70 years, he said in Estonia, where more British troops are deployed.

Check Tweet:

"We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine," reports Reuters quoting British PM Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/50jbLSzhiH — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

