The Karnataka police on Tuesday, March 19, detained BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who was seen protesting with others in Bengaluru following an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper. In the video, Tejasvi Surya is seen urging his supporters to go back. "Sab chale jao," he said. On March 17, a shopkeeper was allegedly thrashed by a group of youngsters for playing loud music during "Azaan" time near the Siddanna Layout area. Bengaluru: Shopkeeper Assaulted for Playing Loud Music During Azaan in Siddanna Layout Area, CCTV Video of Attack Goes Viral.

Tejasvi Surya Urges the Protestors To Go Back

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya detained by Police. Tejasvi Surya urges the protestors to go back; says "Sab chale jao." pic.twitter.com/JjGOKRmDtB — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

