A video of a group of youths allegedly thrashing a shopkeeper in Bengaluru for playing loud music during azaan is going viral on social media. The 5-minute one-second video clip shows a few youngsters allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Siddanna Layout area for playing loud music during azaan. The video begins with the group of youths confronting the shopkeeper over the issue of playing loud music during azaan. As the video moves further, their fight escalates into a physical one and soon the youngsters are seen thrashing the shopkeeper as other onlookers watch. The entire incident was caught on the shop's CCTV camera. Bengaluru: Man Held ‘Captive’ By Rapido Auto-Rickshaw Driver Over Payment Dispute, His Ordeal on X Goes Viral.

Shopkeeper Thrashed Over Loud Music

#Bengaluru Muslim boys trash shopkeeper for playing loud music during Azaan So Azaan can be loud 5 times a day that's ok? The irony! Hope this Ramzan better sense prevails 🙏🏻 Incident reported near Siddanna Layout, FIR lodged in Halasuru gate police station! pic.twitter.com/MEuoImIJxV — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 18, 2024

