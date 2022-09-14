Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences on the demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He died on September 12th in Pune, Maharashtra.

Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)