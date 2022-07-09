Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta died after a prolonged illness at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on Saturday. She was recently admitted to the hospital after complaining of health problems. After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Her son's name is Prateek Yadav while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.

Check Tweet:

