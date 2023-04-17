The Kerala Police on Monday used water cannon and tear gas to stop Kerala Students Union (KSU) protesters from protesting outside AG’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. The students union members are protesting against the alleged saffronisation of NCERT textbooks. The NCERT, however, has claimed that no curriculum trimming has happened this year and the syllabus was rationalised in June last year. NCERT Removes Portions Related to RSS, Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse From Textbooks.

Kerala Police Use Water Cannons on Protestors

#WATCH | Police use water cannons & tear gas as members of the Kerala Student Union protest outside AG's office against alleged saffronisation of NCERT textbooks, in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/ogb6bUzlQJ — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

